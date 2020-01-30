Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Drops By 7.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 82,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,650. The stock has a market cap of $822.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

