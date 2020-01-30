Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases By 16.1%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get LCNB alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.