Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Declines By 8.4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.51. 393,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.