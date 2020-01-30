Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Declines By 8.4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.51. 393,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
