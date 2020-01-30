Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expands By 16.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 743,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

