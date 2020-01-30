Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Increases By 10.5%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

SC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

