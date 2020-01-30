Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Declines By 9.3%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,258,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

TROW stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.43. 240,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

