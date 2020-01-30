Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Grows By 11.8%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HCKT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,347. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

