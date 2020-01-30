ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $18,452.00 and $1,896.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

