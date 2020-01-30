Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Finjan worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ FNJN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 54,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Finjan Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

