Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 961,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 522,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 439,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

NYSE EFT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,768. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

