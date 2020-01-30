Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 4,281,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,038. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.