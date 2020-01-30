Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 428,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 84,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

