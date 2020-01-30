Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 232,072 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $23,890,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 939,372 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

