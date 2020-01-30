Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 815,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,936. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

