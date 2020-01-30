Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,174. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

