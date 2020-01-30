Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

