Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) rose 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,223,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 964,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

