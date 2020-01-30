Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,016. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

