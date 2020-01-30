SIG (LON:SHI) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SIG in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SIG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

SHI stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.43. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $556.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

