Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.