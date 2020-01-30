Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit