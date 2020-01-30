SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 662,980.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,791,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,268. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

