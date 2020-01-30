Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.06. Slack shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 8,418,456 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 14,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $307,286.75. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,450 shares of company stock worth $6,431,325 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,347,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $10,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $15,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

