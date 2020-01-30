SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.47 million and $500,546.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,456.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.04103862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00773037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

