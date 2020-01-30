Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $934,451.00 and approximately $210,123.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

