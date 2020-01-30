Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

SMSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,125. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

