Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 577,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,268. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

