Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.70

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 8999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

