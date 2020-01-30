Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

Shares of SOW stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.73 ($34.57). 582,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.19. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

