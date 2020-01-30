Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a news sentiment score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:TTM opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Tata Motors has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

