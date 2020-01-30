Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a news sentiment score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Tata Motors’ analysis:
- Tata Motors Shares Jump over 5% after Rollout of its Electric SUV Nexon EV (msn.com)
- Tata Motors rolls out Nexon electric variant at Rs13.99 lakh (tribuneindia.com)
- Tata Motors bets on EVs to drive growth in passenger vehicle business (thehindubusinessline.com)
- Tata Motors Q3 results to be out tomorrow (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
- Nifty, Sensex end higher after selloff; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance jump (news.yahoo.com)
NYSE:TTM opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Tata Motors has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
