Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.33. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

