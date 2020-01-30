Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 280,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

