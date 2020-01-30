Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, 2,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southwest Georgia Financial stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of Southwest Georgia Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

