Soverain (SOVE) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Soverain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $166,171.00 and $1,873.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Profile