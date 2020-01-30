S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $185.59 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.41. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

