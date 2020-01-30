SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,093 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,305. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.8372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.