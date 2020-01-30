Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.67 ($35.28).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of SXS stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,700 ($35.52). 249,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,863.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,597.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 65.38.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

