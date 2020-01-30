SPINDLE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,532.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $261,543.00 and approximately $1,532.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.01297839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00205235 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.