Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. 169,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

