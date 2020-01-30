Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $18,245,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $158.69. 1,382,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

