Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

