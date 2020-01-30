SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

