SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 750 ($9.87).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 716 ($9.42).

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.48). 630,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 661.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.70. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

