Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.82

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.82 and traded as low as $80.00. Staffline Group shares last traded at $80.70, with a volume of 50,068 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.66. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

