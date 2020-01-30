Stakenet Price Hits $0.0646 on Major Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $1.10 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,394,305 coins and its circulating supply is 93,535,203 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

