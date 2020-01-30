Starbucks Co. (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

