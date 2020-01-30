Starbucks Co. (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Dividend History for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit