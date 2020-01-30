Starbucks Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $85.48. 4,645,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

