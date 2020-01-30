Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. 12,221,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.