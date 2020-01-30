Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

