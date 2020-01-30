Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

