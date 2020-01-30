Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 18,526,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

